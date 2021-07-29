Red returns to WV COVID-19 map as cases continue to rise

UPDATE: (11:30 a.m. July 29, 2021): West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced the number of Delta Variant COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has risen to 100.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After several weeks with the state out of the red, Webster County has gone red on the County Alert System Map.

West Virginia County Alert System map for July 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

While the map shows no counties in orange, Ohio, Marshall, Taylor, Harrison, Putnam, Mingo and Wyoming counties are all in gold. The map lists Jefferson, Berkeley, Morgan, Hancock, Brooke, Wetzel, Tyler, Barbour, Lewis, Braxton, Nicholas, Pocahontas, McDowell, Raleigh, Boone, Kanawha, Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson and Wood counties as yellow.

The remaining 26 of the state’s 55 counties are in green on today’s map.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is also reporting 255 new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, July 29. The new cases bring the Mountain State to a total of 166,748 cases since the pandemic began.

Health officials say 1,910 cases in the state are currently active, just more than doubled from the state’s most recent low number of active cases at 882 just 20 days ago on Friday, July 9. Of the state’s active cases, 133 West Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19. The WV DHHR says 54 hospitalized patients are in the ICU and 20 patients are on ventilators.

According to the WV DHHR, the state has recorded a total of 100 cases of the Delta Variant, 2,457 cases of the U.K. Variant, eight cases of the South Africa Variant and 22 cases of the Brazilian Variant.

COVID-19 Data for West Virginia as of July 29, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting five additional West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths throughout the pandemic to 2,944.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 75-year-old male from Randolph County, a 62-year-old male from Randolph County, a 66-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 92-year-old male from Marion County and an 88-year-old male from Kanawha County.

The state has received a total of 3,115,799 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.35% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 4.93%.

Health officials say 67.9% of eligible West Virginians have currently received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 56.3% of eligible West Virginians are fully vaccinated against the virus. Those looking to get vaccinated can find a vaccine site near them at vaccinate.wv.gov or by calling 1-833-734-0965. West Virginians ages 12 and older who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to register for the Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life vaccine sweepstakes online at doitforbabydog.wv.gov.

Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,540), Berkeley (13,044), Boone (2,204), Braxton (1,049), Brooke (2,269), Cabell (9,068), Calhoun (403), Clay (546), Doddridge (653), Fayette (3,644), Gilmer (893), Grant (1,322), Greenbrier (2,922), Hampshire (1,939), Hancock (2,872), Hardy (1,591), Harrison (6,341), Jackson (2,296), Jefferson (4,863), Kanawha (15,685), Lewis (1,354), Lincoln (1,616), Logan (3,333), Marion (4,753), Marshall (3,595), Mason (2,127), McDowell (1,663), Mercer (5,282), Mineral (3,011), Mingo (2,815), Monongalia (9,503), Monroe (1,241), Morgan (1,269), Nicholas (1,953), Ohio (4,374), Pendleton (726), Pleasants (964), Pocahontas (689), Preston (2,977), Putnam (5,457), Raleigh (7,178), Randolph (2,888), Ritchie (773), Roane (672), Summers (870), Taylor (1,322), Tucker (550), Tyler (762), Upshur (2,026), Wayne (3,231), Webster (595), Wetzel (1,419), Wirt (469), Wood (8,044), Wyoming (2,103).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Hampshire County Health Department, 16189 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lewis County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Stonewall Jackson Home Oxygen Therapy, 456 Market Place, Suite A, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Seven Eleven, 11 West Second Avenue, Williamson, WV

For more information on free COVID-19 testing opportunities, visit the WV DHHR website.