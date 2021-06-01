Red returns to WV’s County Alert System map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the first time in several days, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a red county on the state’s County Alert System map.

West Virginia County Alert System map for June 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say since the last update on Friday, May 28, Boone County has gone into red on the map. Orange counties include Mingo, Lincoln, Nicholas and Webster counties.

The map lists Berkeley, Jackson, Logan and Mercer counties in gold. Yellow counties include Wayne, Kanawha, Raleigh, Monroe, Jefferson, Morgan, Hampshire, Randolph, Barbour, Harrison, Brooke, Ritchie and Wirt counties.

The remaining of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

According to the WV DHHR, 571 cases have been confirmed since the state’s last update on Friday, May 28. The new cases bring West Virginia to a total of 161,858 cases reported throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 1,861 cases have been confirmed as variant cases including 1,615 cases of the U.K. Variant, five cases of the South African Variant, eight cases of the Brazilian Variant and 233 cases of the California Variant.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for June, 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state’s active COVID-19 cases continue to drop with 4,550 currently active cases currently. The last time health officials reported a total of active cases below 4,600 was Oct. 28 with 4,557 active cases. Of the state’s active cases, the WV DHHR says 207 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with 81 patients in the ICU and 33 patients on ventilators.

The WV DHHR says five more West Virginians, including a 45-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the state to 2,797 deaths. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old female from Randolph County, a 92-year-old female from Pleasants County, a 78-year-old female from Wirt County, a 45-year-old male from Kanawha County, and a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County.

The state has received a total of 2,923,215 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4% and a cumulative rate of 5.09%. A total of 154,511 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 738,574 West Virginians, or 47.4% of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 915,137 West Virginians, or 58.7% of the eligible population, have begun the vaccination process. For more information on the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit www.vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,498), Berkeley (12,694), Boone (2,165), Braxton (975), Brooke (2,227), Cabell (8,804), Calhoun (369), Clay (539), Doddridge (625), Fayette (3,516), Gilmer (874), Grant (1,294), Greenbrier (2,860), Hampshire (1,907), Hancock (2,838), Hardy (1,553), Harrison (6,027), Jackson (2,207), Jefferson (4,762), Kanawha (15,331), Lewis (1,266), Lincoln (1,551), Logan (3,220), Marion (4,567), Marshall (3,519), Mason (2,037), McDowell (1,597), Mercer (5,064), Mineral (2,925), Mingo (2,691), Monongalia (9,347), Monroe (1,176), Morgan (1,221), Nicholas (1,855), Ohio (4,286), Pendleton (712), Pleasants (955), Pocahontas (678), Preston (2,941), Putnam (5,287), Raleigh (6,971), Randolph (2,775), Ritchie (751), Roane (650), Summers (840), Taylor (1,254), Tucker (543), Tyler (737), Upshur (1,935), Wayne (3,167), Webster (531), Wetzel (1,378), Wirt (448), Wood (7,892), Wyoming (2,026).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit WV DHHR website.