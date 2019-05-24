Regional winners announced in Kids Kick Opioids Contest
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced regional winners of the office's third Kids Kick Opioids contest. It is a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse. The statewide winner and runners-up will be announced soon.
Regional winners for the Metro Valley are :
- Michael Thor of Andrew Jackson Middle School
- Brooklynn Miller of Andrew Jackson Middle School
- Jack Tyler Rife of Kanawha City Elementary School
- Bryson Murrell of Winfield Middle School
- Sydney Weibl of Winfield Middle School
- Preston Cale of Winfield Middle School
- Nathan Williams of Winfield Middle School
- Jacob Holtzapfel of Winfield Middle School
- Maddy Lucas, of Winfield Middle School
- Mariam Al-Zoubi of Winfield Middle School.
Regional winners for Southern WV are:
- Haley Browning of Duval Pre-K - 8
- Juliana Aldridge of Duval Pre-K - 8
- Ella Callaham of Duval Pre-K - 8
- Claire Jarrell of Duval Pre-K - 8
- Sabrina Elkins of Duval Pre-K - 8
- Jordyn Sampson of Hamlin Middle School
- Tonya Egnor of Hamlin Middle School
- Kyleigh Paynter of Man Elementary School
- Hailey Noel Harvey of Man Middle School
- Nayeli Davis of Man Middle School
- Lakyn Burner of Glenwood School
