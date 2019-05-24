Regional winners announced in Kids Kick Opioids Contest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced regional winners of the office's third Kids Kick Opioids contest. It is a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse. The statewide winner and runners-up will be announced soon.

Regional winners for the Metro Valley are :

Michael Thor of Andrew Jackson Middle School

Brooklynn Miller of Andrew Jackson Middle School

Sydney Weibl of Winfield Middle School

Jacob Holtzapfel of Winfield Middle School

Lucas, of Winfield Middle School Mariam Al-Zoubi of Winfield Middle School.

Regional winners for Southern WV are: