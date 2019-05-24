West Virginia

Regional winners announced in Kids Kick Opioids Contest

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 05:06 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 08:07 PM EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced regional winners of the office's third Kids Kick Opioids contest. It is a competition designed to spur creativity and raise awareness of prescription painkiller abuse. The statewide winner and runners-up will be announced soon. 

Regional winners for the Metro Valley are :

  • Michael Thor of Andrew Jackson Middle School
  • Brooklynn Miller of Andrew Jackson Middle School
  • Jack Tyler Rife of Kanawha City Elementary School
  • Bryson Murrell of Winfield Middle School
  • Sydney Weibl of Winfield Middle School
  • Preston Cale of Winfield Middle School
  • Nathan Williams of Winfield Middle School
  • Jacob Holtzapfel of Winfield Middle School
  • Maddy Lucas, of Winfield Middle School
  • Mariam Al-Zoubi of Winfield Middle School.

Regional winners for Southern WV are:

  • Haley Browning of Duval Pre-K - 8
  • Juliana Aldridge of Duval Pre-K - 8
  • Ella Callaham of Duval Pre-K - 8
  • Claire Jarrell of Duval Pre-K - 8
  • Sabrina Elkins of Duval Pre-K - 8
  • Jordyn Sampson of Hamlin Middle School
  • Tonya Egnor of Hamlin Middle School
  • Kyleigh Paynter of Man Elementary School
  • Hailey Noel Harvey of Man Middle School
  • Nayeli Davis of Man Middle School
  • Lakyn Burner of Glenwood School
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Special Reports

More Stories

Local Sports

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local