SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — According to the owner of a registered service deer, Jodi Miller, West Virginia DNR officers allegedly confiscated her animal.

According to Miller, the white-tailed deer, known as Twitch, was reportedly had a minor injury leading up to when it was taken.

Miller said she and her family had rescued ‘Twitch’ and have been raising her since she was two days old. ‘Twitch’ is registered under the USA Service Dog Registration under the breed of “Other”.

Courtesy of Jodi Miller

Twitch also has a heavy social media following through the Twitch Fan Club Facebook page.

59News reached out the WVDNR Office and was provided the following release.

On November 9. 2022, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources responded to a complaint involving the illegal possession of a white-tailed deer at a residence located in Summers County. The female deer, estimated to be 1 ½ years old, was removed from the residence. The incident remains under investigation. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources reminds people that possessing wildlife without a permit is illegal. Further, live white-tailed deer may not be removed from the wild and possessed for any purposes. Removing and handling wild animals presents a health and safety risk to both humans and wildlife. The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is charged with managing and protecting the State’s fish and wildlife resources for the use, benefit and enjoyment of its citizens. Andy Malinoski | Marketing & Communications Director – WV Department of Commerce

Banned pets within the Mountain State include lions, tigers, bears, elephants, gray wolves, cheetahs, alligators, crocodiles and hyenas.