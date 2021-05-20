Registration opens for WV COVID-19 vaccine savings bond, gift card program

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says the state is opening registration for its vaccine savings bond and gift card program starting today, May 20, 2021.

The governor says West Virginians between the ages of 16 and 35 who get the vaccine are eligible to choose between receiving a $100 savings bond or a $100 gift card. The program is retroactive, meaning those in that age range who have already received the vaccine before the program was announced are also eligible.

To date, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state is at 45.5% of eligible West Virginians have been fully vaccinated and 55% of eligible West Virginians have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Health officials say 72.8% of those 65 and older in the state are fully vaccinated.

To register to receive the savings bond or gift card, West Virginians in the eligible age range will need to go to the governor’s website.