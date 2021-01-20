Regulators deadlock over Mountain Valley stream crossings

FILE – This July 18, 2018, file photo, shows the Mountain Valley Pipeline route on Brush Mountain in Virginia. The Trump administration is seeking to fast track environmental reviews of the pipeline and dozens of other energy, highway and other infrastructure projects across the U.S. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

ROANOKE, VA (AP) — The Mountain Valley Pipeline is dealing with what opponents of the project say is another serious setback.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission deadlocked Tuesday on the project’s request to bore under streams and wetlands along the pipeline’s first 77 miles in West Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports the tied vote meant the matter was left unresolved.

A spokeswoman for the joint venture of five energy companies building the pipeline said the regulators could revisit the issue. But project opponents characterized the development as a problem for the pipeline that leaves the project in a holding pattern.

