Regulators propose fine for fatal blast at chemical plant

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Federal regulators are proposing a $12,288 fine in response to an explosion and fire at a West Virginia chemical plant that killed a worker and injured three other people.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration proposed that Optima Belle LLC pay the penalty in a citation this month, saying the plant in Kanawha County violated federal code by leaving employees exposed to recognized hazards.

Regulators say Optima Belle can contest the fine or abate the violation by developing new policies. The newspaper reports that it could not reach an Optima Belle spokesman for comment.

