‘Reindog Brigade’ returns to Charleston Christmas parade

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An old tradition is coming back to the Charleston Christmas parade this Thursday night.

The once-popular “Reindog Brigade” is returning after it was discontinued 24 years ago. People can dress up their dogs like a reindeer, and join in the fun. Dogs must be on a leash, and parade organizers will have snacks for them.

One dog is named “Buddy” and he’s hoping many of his furry friends will join him in the “Reindog Brigade.”

“Hopefully your dog is gentle enough, shall we say to accommodate some Christmas attire. For instance, wearing some antlers. It’s kind of a neat thing to do. Any type of Christmas garb that you want to put on your dog, it’ll be fun,” said “Reindog Brigade” Coordinator Randy Damron, with his dog, Buddy.

To participate in the “Reindog Brigade,” just bring your decked-out doggie to the Sheraton Four Points hotel on Kanawha boulevard, at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday night for the Charleston Christmas parade, which begins at 7:00 p.m.

There is no entry fee, but there will be cash prizes for the top three winners. 13 News Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis will be one of the judges.

