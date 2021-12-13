Religious leaders talk about how to keep faith during disasters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Natural disasters don’t just cause physical damage. They can also shake a person’s faith, especially when we are in the season of religious holidays.

When dozens of lives are lost and hundreds of homes are destroyed, many people respond by saying, “Why?”

Religious leaders say they are often called on by their followers to “find a silver lining” to their proverbial cloud. But as we have seen in other disasters, people are already making donations and are volunteering to help. Clergy members say the basis of most religions, is the concept of helping others in need.

“In this time of thinking about giving gifts and being able to be generous, this is a great time to reach out to your local church or synagogue or mosque, and say, ‘hey how can I help? How does your denomination help in this time of trouble’,” said Rev. Mark Boyd, the pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Saint Albans.

“It’s so easy for people to withdraw and say, ‘You know, the world is a bad place.’ But that’s not what happens. What people realize is that they have a role to play in making this world a better place, and you see the goodness of humanity always shine through,” said Rabbi Victor Urecki, of B’nai Jacob Synagogue.

Religious leaders say the stress from the disasters is probably even worse since people have already been under the strain of COVID-19 for nearly two years. Many churches are already helping in relief efforts.

