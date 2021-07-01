Remains of West Virginia Navy sailor aboard USS Oklahoma finally accounted for

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — Thanks to members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, the remains of a WWII Navy sailor have been identified.

The DPAA announced Thursday, July 1, 2021, that the remains of Navy Signalman 1st Class Eugene M. Skaggs, 33, of Ansted, WV had been positively identified. In order to identify his remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis.





Skaggs was assigned to the USS Oklahoma before it was attacked by Japanese planes during Pearl Harbor. His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. A rosette will be placed next to his name to show that he has been accounted for.

Skaggs will be buried in Riverside, California on August 18, 2021.