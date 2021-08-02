Remains of WV soldier killed in Korean War will be laid to rest

FORT KNOX, KY (WOWK)—According to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command Public Affairs Office, the remains of a West Virginia soldier killed during the Korean War will be interred at Forest Lawn Cemetary on August 6.

Funeral services for Chapmanville native, Army Cpl. Pete W. Conley will be performed by Evans Funeral Home in Chapmanville, West Virginia.

Conley was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division and was reported missing in action on December 12, 1950 following an enemy attack on his unit near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains could not be recovered after the battle. He was only 19 years old.

On July 27, 2018, almost 70 years later, North Korea turned over Conley’s remains, and he was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency on June 5, 2020 once his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence and anthropological, mitochondrial DNA, and autosomal DNA analysis.

Along with others still missing from the Korean War, Conley’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. To indicate that he has been accounted for, a rosette will be placed next to his name.

More than 7,500 Americans are still unaccounted for from the Korean War.

