Remembering 9/11: Re-watching the day from the eyes of West Virginians

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the 20th anniversary of 9/11 comes a flood of memories and emotions about the terror attacks that took nearly 3,000 lives. If you ask anyone over the age of 25, they probably remember where they were and what they were doing on what was supposed to be an ordinary Tuesday.

When re-watching video from that day, the memories come flooding back. 13 News This Morning anchor Lily Bradley spent hours pouring through our local coverage to see what our journalists caught in the days and weeks that followed the tragic event.