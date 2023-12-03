CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It has been three years since a Charleston Police Officer lost her life after being shot in the line of duty just two days prior.

CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson was just 28 years old and just shy of two years into her career as an officer when she was fatally wounded on the job on December 1, 2020. She was responding to a call about a parking violation on Garrison Avenue when she was shot.

The Charleston and West Virginia communities, her police family, her friends, and her family held out hope that she would be able to survive the gunshot wound. However, on December 3, 2020 she passed away from her injury.

According to the Charleston Police Department, Cassie’s memory is being honored Sunday with a radio silence at 1:46 p.m. Number 146 was Cassie’s badge number, which was retired after her passing.

Even in death, Cassie was able to provide one last selfless, heroic act to save the lives of others. She was an organ donor.

A woman who was one of Cassie’s recipients told her mother, Sheryl Johnson, that she was able to go to her daughter’s wedding because of the gift Cassie gave her. A man in Kentucky received Cassie’s heart.

Cassie dedicated her life to both the people and the animals of her community. She was the first woman officer sworn in by Charleston’s first female mayor, Amy Shuler Goodwin. Before she joined the CPD, she served the Charleston community as a humane officer.

Three years after her passing, Cassie’s service to and love for her community lives on in the community itself. Numerous fundraisers held for the animal shelter over the years have been organized in Cassie’s name; a scholarship has been set up in her memory; and a dog park at Cato Park bears the name “Emma’s Place,” in honor of Cassie’s chocolate lab.

Her brothers and sisters in blue also work to keep her memory alive through their own service to their community every day. Just months after her death, the CPD named a warrant sweep operation in honor of Cassie. It became the most successful sweep in CPD history.

In May 2023, she was posthumously awarded a Medal of Valor by the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

Cassie has also made a major impact in the state of West Virginia that will help to protect her fellow first responders as they put their lives on the line to serve their community. In March 2023, the Patrol Officer Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, was signed into law. It is designed to stiffen penalties for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder. Anyone who commits such a crime will face 15 years to life in prison. The man who shot Cassie is currently serving 40 1/2 years in prison after a June 2022 conviction in her murder.