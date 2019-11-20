Remembering the Farmington Mine Disaster

Smoke pours from the burning Llewellyn portal of the Mountaineer Coal Co., where 78 miners are trapped near Farmington, W.Va., Nov. 21, 1968. Twenty-one other miners were able to scramble to safety after explosions yesterday. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — 51-years-ago on November 20, 1968, there were 78 miners who were killed in a disaster in Farmington, West Virginia. It happened at the Consolidation Coal Company’s No. 9 mine. Bodies of 19 miners were never recovered.

To remember the tragedy, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin issued the following statement on the anniversary of the event: