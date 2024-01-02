UPSHUR COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – January 2 marks a somber anniversary in West Virginia history, and this year marks 18 years since the Sago Mine Disaster took the lives of 12 coal miners.

The tragic event happened on Jan. 2, 2006 when the Sago Mine in Upshur County, West Virginia, exploded. According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, one miner was killed in the initial blast at 6:30 that morning, and the 12 remaining men tried to take cover from the carbon monoxide fumes.

It took the crews 41 hours to reach the miners, and when crews finally reached the men inside, only one miner, a man named Randal McCloy Jr., had survived. News of the men’s deaths shook the community as those keeping vigil had believed their loved ones were still alive.

The WV Encyclopedia says information relayed from the rescuers had become “scrambled” and the message that initially reached awaiting loved ones, the news outlets, and the state was that the 12 of the 13 miners were alive. Just hours later, rescuers announced the much more tragic fate that only one had survived.

Several memorials across the state pay respect to the victims, including memorials in Buckhannon and in Philippi.

The mine was owned by International Coal Group, according to the WV Encyclopedia. After the investigation, state agencies and the company concluded a “lightning blast” ignited methane inside the mine. However, the United Mine Workers of America claims the explosion was caused by :friction between rocks or between rocks and metal supports” inside the mine.

While the mine was initially reopened months after the explosion, it was later closed and sealed.

Remembering the 18th anniversary of the tragedy, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito released statements honoring the lives of those killed in the disaster.

“Eighteen years ago, we lost twelve brave coal miners who went to work at the Sago Mine and never returned home to their beloved families. In their honor, West Virginians worked together to pass legislation that improved safety standards for our miners who sacrifice every day to power our great nation. The anniversary of this tragedy reminds us that our miners are willing to risk their lives for us, and we owe it to them to prioritize their health and safety. Gayle and I will keep the miners’ families and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers, and we encourage all West Virginians to take a moment to remember and honor the twelve courageous West Virginians who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our great state and nation.” US Senator Joe Manchin

Thinking of the families, loved ones, and all those who were affected by the Sago Mine disaster on January 2, 2006. Our hearts are with those mourning today. This anniversary is a heartbreaking reminder of how West Virginia miners put themselves at risk every day to power this country. We should never forget all that our miners have sacrificed and done for our state. US Senator Shelley Moore Capito

Those who lost their lives in the Sago Mine Disaster were: