CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The world is mourning the passing of iconic rock and soul singer Tina Turner.

Turner, 83, died at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a “long illness,” according to Bernard Doherty of London’s LD Communications. Sources say she died peacefully after a long illness.

Many know the world famous rock star by her hit songs “Proud Mary” or “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Some folks in the Mountain State may even remember seeing her perform in Charleston! She made two appearances at the then-Charleston Civic Center in the 1980s – the first in 1985 and then again in 1987.

Tina Turner’s life became the basis for a film, a Broadway musical and an HBO documentary in 2021 that she called her public farewell.

Turner had two sons: Craig, with saxophonist Raymond Hill; and Ronald, with Ike Turner. Both preceded her in death – Ronnie Turner died late last year at the age of 62, and Craig Turner died in 2018 by suicide.

The following statement was posted on Turner’s official Facebook page confirming her death:

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Nexstar Media Wire contributed to this report.