Reopening set for Monongalia County bars, ‘tweak’ for school metric system planned

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says Monongalia County bars will reopen Aug. 31 with additional guidelines in place.

Justice says the bars will be required to operate in a 21-and-over status, dance floors and live entertainment will not be allowed and they will work to expand the ability to go outdoors to allow for more space.

The governor originally closed the bars July 13 amid a COVID-19 spike in the county.

Justice also says the state is working on a “tweak” to metric system for reopening schools. Justice says more information will be released Friday, and the new adjustment will be beneficial to smaller counties, removing a “skew” related to those counties.

The system was also readjusted Monday to make the system better tailored to West Virginia’s population.

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said in her meeting earlier today with Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator said this is her first visit to a green state in a while and commended the state on its response to the virus. 13 News Reporter Lily Bradley will have more on Dr. Birx’s visit in tonight’s newscasts on WOWK.

The governor says the state’s Rt number, which is the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person, is now listed at .91, the ninth-best in the nation.

“We should all be encouraged that West Virginians from across our state are supporting, protecting and standing by one another in this unprecedented time.” Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV)

Capito gave an update on the latest proposed CARES Act bill, saying if it passes, the bill would provide $1.5 billion for sanitation, face shields, staffing, nurses, etc. to help schools reopen safely.

Congressman Alex Mooney (R-WV) announced proposed acts called Emergency COVID Telehealth Response Act and the Telehealth Across Access Lines Act. If passed, they would begin the process of creating a nationally-functioning telehealth system.

