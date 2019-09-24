Repeated weight limit violations close Wheeling Suspension Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – Vehicles exceeding the weight limit of a West Virginia suspension bridge have led officials to close it indefinitely.

News outlets report the Wheeling Suspension Bridge closed Tuesday morning and won’t be open to vehicular traffic for at least a year. Pedestrians can still walk or bike across.

A charter bus weighing well over the weight limit caused the bridge to close for more than a month earlier this year. The bridge passed inspections and officials added barriers and signs.

The Friends of Wheeling organization says those changes haven’t stopped violators. Members recently observed over 100 vehicles weighing more than the 2-ton (1.8-metric ton) weight limit drive over the bridge.

West Virginia Department of Transportation Acting District Engineer Joe Juszczak says the bridge will be closed until permanent repairs are made.