Report: 2nd death investigated as a homicide at VA in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – A second death at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg has been confirmed a homicide after autopsies, according to USA Today. Sources said that George Nelson Shaw, Sr., 81, is the second victim of the suspicious deaths.

Late last week, a lawyer representing the estate of Ret. Army Sgt. Felix Kirk McDermott, 82, of Ellenboro, who died from low blood sugar while at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, filed a notice of claim with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, alleging that the veteran died as a result of homicide. The claim also alleges that nine to 10 other patients died at the VA under similar circumstances.

The autopsy showed that McDermott had been injected with insulin in his left abdomen and that there were no hospital orders for the injection. Following the autopsy and investigation, the Armed Forces Medical Examiner ruled McDermott’s death a homicide. Investigators told McDermott’s family that they do have a person of interest in the deaths of multiple VA patients.