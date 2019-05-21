Report: Best and Worst Places to Live in West Virginia in 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON W.Va (WOWK) - A new report has listed the ten best places to live in West Virginia in 2019. According to a report looking at 380 places in the Mountain State by HomeSnacks, Bridgeport is the best place to live in the state! But there are plenty of towns in our area that rank well, too!

Best Places to Live in West Virginia

Bridgeport Hurricane Vienna Dunbar Morgantown Nitro South Charleston New Martinsville Weirton Elkins

Best Towns to Live in West Virginia

Bethany Washington Winfield Cassville Pleasant Valley Mineralwells Bethlehem Bolivar Tornado Barrackville

Best Small Towns to Live in West Virginia

St. George Mitchell Heights North Hills Belva Brandonville Hedgesville White Hall Clearview Charlton Heights Pratt

Worst Places to Live in West Virginia

Parkersburg Princeton Martinsburg

For more details on this study, check out the full report by HomeSnacks here.