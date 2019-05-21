West Virginia

Report: Best and Worst Places to Live in West Virginia in 2019

CHARLESTON W.Va (WOWK) - A new report has listed the ten best places to live in West Virginia in 2019. According to a report looking at 380 places in the Mountain State by HomeSnacks, Bridgeport is the best place to live in the state! But there are plenty of towns in our area that rank well, too!

Best Places to Live in West Virginia

  1. Bridgeport
  2. Hurricane 
  3. Vienna
  4. Dunbar
  5. Morgantown
  6. Nitro
  7. South Charleston
  8. New Martinsville
  9. Weirton
  10. Elkins

Best Towns to Live in West Virginia

  1. Bethany
  2. Washington
  3. Winfield
  4. Cassville
  5. Pleasant Valley
  6. Mineralwells
  7. Bethlehem
  8. Bolivar
  9. Tornado
  10. Barrackville

Best Small Towns to Live in West Virginia

  1. St. George
  2. Mitchell Heights
  3. North Hills
  4. Belva
  5. Brandonville
  6. Hedgesville
  7. White Hall
  8. Clearview
  9. Charlton Heights
  10. Pratt

Worst Places to Live in West Virginia

  1. Parkersburg
  2. Princeton
  3. Martinsburg

For more details on this study, check out the full report by HomeSnacks here.

