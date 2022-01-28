Report shows West Virginia ranked 4th for workers with outdoor jobs

Construction workers work in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. President Joe Biden will unveil his $2 trillion infrastructure plan and the plan aims to revitalize U.S. transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband and manufacturing, among other goals. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics ranks West Virginia in the Top-5 for states with the most people working outdoor jobs.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just under 4 percent of Americans are employed in outdoor jobs. The most common outdoor jobs being worked across the United States deal with construction, maintenance, and delivery jobs.

States were ranked according to the percentage of workers in outdoor jobs. This consisted of workers in jobs with an O*NET outdoor exposure score of 90 and above. O*NET is a national database that looks into different occupational features across U.S. employment.

The study found that West Virginia had 4th highest percentage of workers in outdoor jobs across the country. Across the Mountain State, 5.3 percent of employed West Virginians are working outdoors.

According to the study, West Virginia has over 34,470 total workers in outdoor jobs, with the most common occupation in West Virginia being Operating Engineers and Other Construction Equipment Operators. The average wage for outdoor jobs is $41,451 versus the average wage for all workers being $45,380.

A full report with more detailed results from the study can be found here.