Report: West Virginia has lowest juvenile larceny arrest rate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new report put out by Front Point Security says that West Virginia has the lowest juvenile larceny arrest rate of the states they examined. According to their report, there were only 151 arrests per 100,000 youths in the Mountain State.

Front Point Security says they found the juvenile crime rate in each state by searching the OJJDP Statistical Briefing Book (2017) for the number of arrests made per 100,000 young persons between the ages of 10 and 17. They limited the results to crimes of theft, which the OJJDP divides into larceny (stealing from a car, porch, or person without threatening them) or robbery (stealing by force or threat of force).

Nebraska, Illinois, and New Mexico were not included due to low reporting percentages.

Kentucky had the 7th lowest arrest rate at 367 arrests, and Ohio had 473 arrests putting them at 10th lowest. Louisiana, the state with the highest rate, has about eight times more arrests than West Virginia with 1,173 arrests per 100,000 youth.