Reported fatal shooting in Mingo County

DELBARTON, W.Va. (Williamson Daily News) – Law enforcement is investigating a reported fatal shooting at the mouth of Hell Creek Road, near the town of Delbarton in Mingo County.

As the Williamson Daily News reports, first responders on scene said that the shooting occurred just before 3 p.m., but no other details have been released at this time as it is still under investigation. Both the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

