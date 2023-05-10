MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Bob Huggins, the West Virginia University head men’s basketball coach, is expected to be suspended after he used a homophobic slur to refer to Xavier University fans on a Cincinnati sports radio show on Monday, May 8, according to reports.

You can listen to the audio, posted by Awful Announcing on Twitter, by clicking here.

While WVU has not made an official announcement, he is expected to be suspended, although there have been varying reports on how long that suspension could last. Different publications are saying between three to five games.

According to reports from ESPN, Huggins’ salary could also be reduced by $1 million. It’s also expected he could be required to take a sensitivity training class.

Monday afternoon, Huggins released an apology statement through the WVU Men’s Basketball Twitter page.

Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insentitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way. I am ashamed and embarassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will. Bob Huggins, West Virginia University head men’s basketball coach

Several advocacy groups also released statements regarding Huggins remarks.

Morgantown Pride and Fairness WV said on Tuesday that Huggins’ statement “unacceptable” and “harmful” and said that especially because he is a public figure, he needs to understand the harm that his words caused to the LGBTQ+ community.

“There is no excuse for using that kind of language in the year 2023,” said Fairness WV’s release.

WOWK 13 News reporter Rachel Pellegrino spoke with West Virginia residents around the Capital City on Tuesday regarding Huggins remarks, and while some people said they still support him no matter what he said, others said his remarks were unacceptable and an apology isn’t enough.

Following the remarks, WVU released the following statement: