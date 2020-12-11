Reps. Mooney & Miller sign onto brief seeking to overturn Presidential election results in four states

Officials stand on the Supreme Court steps on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, as preparations take place for a private ceremony and public viewing in remembrance of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two of West Virginia’s three Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives have joined more than 100 House Republicans seeking to overturn election results in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.

Representatives Alex Mooney (R-Dist. 2) and Carol Miller (R-Dist.3) are on the list of Congressional members filing a legal brief supporting the state of Texas’ lawsuit headed to the US Supreme Court.

To date, Rep. David McKinley (R-Dist. 1) has not put his name on the brief.

The suit was filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this week, saying essentially the four battleground states violated their own election laws in making accomodation for coronavirus voting procedures during the November 3 presidential election.

The Attorney Generals of the battleground states say Texas has no “standing” to tell them how elections in their individual states should be handled.

All four states were won by President Donald Trump in 2016 but all went to President-elect Joe Biden in 2020.

18 state Republican Attorneys General, including West Virginia’s Patrick Morrisey, support the Texas suit while 22 Democratic-led states and territories are supporting the battleground states.

The amicus brief, or “friend of the court brief”, which Mooney and Miller have joined is intended to educate the Justices of the court on the reasons the election results in those states should be overturned.