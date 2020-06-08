Republican candidates for WV Governor & COVID-19 impact on minorities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk with three republican candidates for West Virginia governor, including incumbent Governor Jim Justice, about plans they have for the Mountain state and why they each believe they are the best choice for the position. We also continue the COVID-19 discussion, this time focusing on the minority population and systemic poverty’s impact on health.

WV Gov Jim Justice responds to opponent’s criticisms of re-election campaign

In segment 1, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice explains why he believes West Virginia residents should re-elect him as governor, saying that he is in office “for the right reasons” and hopes to continue his position. He also tells us why opponent Woody Thrasher’s criticisms show he doesn’t understand state government.

Woody Thrasher shares concerns on pandemic, economy as he campaigns for governor

In segment 2, Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Woody Thrasher explains how he would help West Virginia move forward if elected into office, shares his concerns about the current pandemic and economy, and tells us what the state government should have done differently throughout the crisis.

Gubernatorial Candidate Michael Folk on campaign, inconsistencies amid pandemic

In segment 3, Michael Folk, another Republican candidate for West Virginia governor, tells us his reasons for running, why he should be elected over all other candidates, and says the lack of consistency amid the COVID-19 pandemic is a major problem.

Rev. Matthew Watts on COVID-19 among minority populations

In segment 4, Reverend Matthew Watts of Charleston’s Grace Bible Church updates us on the battle against the Coronavirus within the state’s minority population, explains the importance of addressing systemic poverty’s impact on health, and discusses with us the recent protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

