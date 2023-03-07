CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — For the past five years, Cadbury has selected an animal to be in the Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial, and this year, after thousands of applicants, a guinea pig from West Virginia has made the top 10 candidates.

RedBird is three years old and lives in Terra Alta, West Virginia with her owner Jennifer Wilson. According to Cadbury, she is blind but that doesn’t hold her back. She loves to chatter with other guinea pigs through her cage, which is lined with baby bumper pads so she can run and not worry about bumping her nose.

She was one of 36 guinea pigs who were rescued from a hoarding case, and she was so weak that she had to be fed nutrient-rich food from a syringe. After several months of treatment, she was adopted from the Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue in the Washington, D.C. area, finding her new home in West Virginia.

Her “sister” Pippi sometimes takes care of RedBird, even though she is the bossy one, according to her owners.

Starting March 6, people can vote for RedBird to be this year’s Cadbury bunny. If RedBird wins, she will be the first winner from West Virginia, will be featured on the Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial and receive $5,000 for her family as well as $5,000 for the Metropolitan Guinea Pig Rescue where RedBird was adopted from.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Cadbury selection process is 40% from votes, according to Cadbury; you can cast your vote for RedBird at this link until March 14 at 11:59 p.m. The winner of the contest will be announced on March 21.

RedBird was so excited about the contest that she stopped by Nexstar’s WBOY station for a photo shoot!

You can watch her Cadbury introduction video in the player below.

You can also follow RedBird’s story along with the Wilson’s two other guinea pigs, Pippi and Honeybutter on their Facebook page.