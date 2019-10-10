Residents share opinion on New River Gorge redesignation

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK)- On Wednesday Senator Shelley Moore Capito and Senator Joe Manchin held a public meeting to introduce their bill that would redesignate New River Gorge National River as a national park and preserve.

The move would hopefully bring more tourism to the state. As the bill currently reads around 6,000 acres would be designated as national park, while around 65,000 acres would become national preserve.

One big concern at the meeting is the land that would become a no-hunting zone. There is no hunting in National Parks but that is why Senator Manchin and Senator Capito say they want to make it a park and preserve. Hunting would still be allowed in the areas marked preserve.

Senator Manchin and Senator Capito told the group attending the meeting that the current maps are not final and they will continue to seek comments from residents. They also said they’d ultimately like to get the bill done by the 2020 election.

