Residents tired of dirty water, associated health hazards

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – When you go to get a glass of water, brush your teeth, or even take a shower, you expect the water to be clean and clear. But, for people living in Milton, that’s the opposite of what they’re getting.

Residents in Milton have been experiencing yellow and brown water for years. They’ve tried several times to address the problem with local officials, but still, nothing has been done.

Brownish, dirty-looking water is what comes out of Kelsi Miller’s facets almost every time she turns them on.

“Normally, I would just have to shower in it. I mean, might as well go down to the mud river,” Kelsi Miller, who lives in Milton said.

Miller says she talked to someone from Milton Water and The Department of Health and Human Resources that’s tested the water three times since June 24.

“They say that it’s good at the plant and I’m not doubting that it’s okay at the plant, but the issue seems to be with the old infrastructure, the pipes. They don’t have a current map of all the pipes in the city,” Miller said.

Residents say they also pay high water fees compared to other places which is not worth the money.

“I feel as though we kind of been shoved to the back-burner. We’ve attended multiple council meetings, we’ve called our local representatives and seems like it’s kind of not as important to them as it is to us,” Ann Sansom, who lives in Milton said.

Del. Sean Hornbuckle represents the Cabell County district and says he’s actively working to solve the problem.

“What I’ve been doing as far as from a state-level is contact a lot of different state agencies to see if there’s somehow, someway, we can expedite and help fix this and using some money and funding whether it’s from the federal or from surplus we have from the state,”

This problem has been going on for years, and residents are tired of the health hazard.

“It worries me for my children. It worries me for other children. I teach school. We’ve had to cancel school before because of either no water or a boil water advisory and there’s been times we’ve had school and the board of education has had to bring bottled water in for our children,” Sansom said.

We did reach out to people at Milton Water for a statement, but they said they didn’t have anyone available to give one at this time.