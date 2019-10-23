Restaurant worker contracts hepatitis A in northern West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Health officials say a restaurant worker in northern West Virginia has contracted hepatitis A.

The Monongalia County Health Department says in a news release the worker at the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Morgantown was potentially contagious between Sept. 30 and Oct. 16.

The statement says while the risk of contracting hepatitis A from a food worker is low, vaccinations are being offered to people who consumed food at the restaurant within the past two weeks.

Hepatitis A is a virus that infects the liver and is spread through food, water and objects tainted by feces, or through close contact.

Infection can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says West Virginia has had more than 2,500 hepatitis A cases since last year.

