Restaurants and other businesses searching for employees

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a common trend among many restaurants in our region: many are looking for employees.

Some are getting creative in their recruiting efforts.

There are signs throughout the area advertising employment opportunities. From fast-food restaurants to higher end sit-down restaurants, businesses are trying to get people to come to work.

“What we consistently are hearing from everybody is they are trying to hire and it is all about finding people to work,” explained Richie Heath, West Virginia Hospitality & Travel Association, Executive Director.

Some restaurants are even offering bonuses to people who will take the job. Others are stepping up efforts to make it easier to apply by having open interviews and offering texting options.

“We are searching every day. We went to some of the local colleges, we’ve posted stuff online, we have a website where you can apply for a job here, so we are doing everything that we can do,” said Tracy Abdalla at Soho’s.

He said he isn’t sure what the right answer is when it comes to filling all of the positions available.

“I don’t think there is one particular solution. I think you just have to get creative and you’ve got to create a good working environment and that helps. Hopefully word of mouth will bring people that actually want to be a part of a great team to come in and apply.”

Industry leaders say the need for employees is only increasing as summer approaches.

“We are seeing this beyond restaurants and throughout the hospitality industry,” Heath said. “Obviously right now you’ve got everybody gearing up for travel. You start getting into whitewater rafting season and all the things that West Virginians have grown to love.”

If you are looking for a job or looking for employees WOWK 13 and Delaware North have a virtual job fair underway right now through the end of the month.