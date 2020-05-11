Restaurants see a boost in business Mother’s Day weekend

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Restaurants are starting to see a comeback in business with a huge kickoff Mother’s Day weekend.

While some families are preparing their mother’s breakfast in bed and brunches at home, others, who usually take their mother out to eat, are relying on takeout.

Primarily sit-down restaurants, like Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant in Barboursville, have found it tough continuing business during the pandemic. Some may even close their doors for good. When Mother’s Day weekend came around, families started placing their orders.

We’ve seen larger orders for today, just wanting to place it for like in a get together at their mom’s house or grandma’s house or something like that. Juan Cortiz, Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant owner





Families who would normally treat their mothers to a nice meal at a sit-down restaurant instead picked up the meal and continued following guidelines set by the governor.

For restaurant owners like Juan Cortiz, financial boosts like this are welcom, but they haven;t forgotten what the weekend was really about.

We just wish mothers a great day and happy Mothers Day. Juan Cortiz

Other restaurants may be in danger of closing their doors forever. We are unsure at this time how many will be closed due to the pandemic.

