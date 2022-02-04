Retired WV sheriff denies allegations by former deputy

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) — A retired West Virginia sheriff has denied allegations by a former deputy that he created a hostile work environment and harassed employees.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that former Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens filed a response last week to a lawsuit against him by former Sgt. Della Matheny.

The lawsuit accused Stephens of making derogatory and sexist comments about Matheny and another officer, inappropriately touching a female officer and creating a hostile work environment.

The response says Stephens’ employment practices were “conducted in all respects in accordance with state and federal laws, regulations and constitutions.”

