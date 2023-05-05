VIDEO: Previous Coverage

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The U.S. Marshals and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia are offering a combined $15,000 for any information that will lead to the arrest of a McDowell County murder suspect.

In April, the reward was $10,000, but it has now been upgraded to $15,000.

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals, Kenneth Stout is accused of killing Barbara Baker. They say Baker’s body was found on April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road.

They say Stout was last seen in the area of Dillon County, South Carolina, on I-95N.

U.S. Marshals say Stout is known to be in places like Jacksonville, Florida; Bristol, Tennessee; and Kingsland, Georgia.

They say Stout is 5 feet 7 inches tall and is around 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that is mostly bald. He has scars on his right arm and hand.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. You can also submit tips through the USMS Tips App, the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or at the Crime Stoppers WV website by clicking here.