CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A local dog training and boarding facility is offering a $500 reward for the return of a Chapmanville Police Department K-9 that went missing in South Charleston on April 11.

To claim the reward, Rockhouse K9 tells 13 News you can contact them at 304-688-8634.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, before their shift began, Officer Marcus Dudley took Chase outside on his collar and chain to relieve himself.

The Chapmanville Police Department says Dudley went back in the house and when he returned outside to get Chase, his collar was still attached to the chain, but Chase was missing. According to the South Charleston Police Department, Chase jumped the fence at their home in the area of 2nd Avenue in South Charleston.

According to the Chapmanville Police Department, Dudley says Chase is not aggressive and that Chase is not only his partner but a member of his family.

Anyone who sees or hears anything on K-9 Chase is asked to contact the Chapmanville Police Department, the South Charleston Police Department or Kanawha County Metro 911.