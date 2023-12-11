CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that over $111 million will go to renovate and build various schools throughout the Mountain State, including Ripley Middle School.
According to a release from the governor’s office, the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) will allocate “$111,687,534 to 19 counties for Fiscal Year 2024,” which will be used to build 10 new schools and renovate 13 existing schools.
The counties that will renovate existing schools include:
- Harrison ($5,842,600) – To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.
- Grant ($4,755,330) – To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School.
- Jackson ($13,547,398) – To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School.
- Greenbrier ($6,707,058) – To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School.
- Mason ($1,249,000) – To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School.
- Logan ($3,000,000) – To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School.
- Randolph ($558,110) – To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.
- Calhoun ($4,839,829) – To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School.
- Morgan ($367,100) – To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School.
- Hancock ($987,720) – For renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.
- Gilmer ($724,693) – For renovations at Gilmer County High School.
- Tucker ($1,965,945) – For wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School.
- Barbour ($1,642,102) – For renovations at Philippi Elementary School.
The counties that will build new schools include:
- Berkeley County ($8,333,333) – Recurring payment over three years totaling $25 million to be used for construction of a new primary and intermediate school.
- Wood County ($9,309,647) – Recurring payment over three years totaling $27,928,940 to be used for construction of Lubeck Elementary, Vienna Elementary and North Parkersburg Elementary.
- Wyoming County ($15,711,654) – To be used for construction of the new Mullens PK-8 School.
- Fayette ($15,625,860) – To be used for construction of the new Midland Trail Elementary School.
- Taylor ($7,306,600) – To be used for construction of the new Anna Jarvis Elementary School.
- Marshall ($9,213,555) – To be used for construction of the new Benwood-McMechen Elementary School.