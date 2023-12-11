CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced that over $111 million will go to renovate and build various schools throughout the Mountain State, including Ripley Middle School.

According to a release from the governor’s office, the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) will allocate “$111,687,534 to 19 counties for Fiscal Year 2024,” which will be used to build 10 new schools and renovate 13 existing schools.

The counties that will renovate existing schools include:

Harrison ($5,842,600) – To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School.

– To be used for additions and renovations at Nutter Fort Primary School and Simpson Elementary School. Grant ($4,755,330) – To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School.

– To be used for additions and renovations at Petersburg Elementary School. Jackson ($13,547,398) – To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School.

– To be used for additions and renovations at Ripley Middle School. Greenbrier ($6,707,058) – To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School.

– To be used for additions and renovations at Frankford Elementary School. Mason ($1,249,000) – To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School.

– To be used for upgrades at Roosevelt Elementary School. Logan ($3,000,000) – To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School.

– To be used for foundational and structural upgrades at Logan County Middle School. Randolph ($558,110) – To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School.

– To be used for a partial roof replacement at Elkins Middle School. Calhoun ($4,839,829) – To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School.

– To be used for renovations at Calhoun Middle/High School. Morgan ($367,100) – To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School.

– To be used for renovations at Berkeley Springs High School. Hancock ($987,720) – For renovations at Oak Glen Middle School.

– For renovations at Oak Glen Middle School. Gilmer ($724,693) – For renovations at Gilmer County High School.

– For renovations at Gilmer County High School. Tucker ($1,965,945) – For wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School.

– For wastewater treatment plant upgrades for Tucker County High School. Barbour ($1,642,102) – For renovations at Philippi Elementary School.

The counties that will build new schools include: