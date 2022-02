KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials with Metro 911 say no one was injured after a Kanawha County school bus was rear-ended this afternoon.

According to dispatchers, the crash happened around 4:22 p.m. this afternoon Wednesday, Feb 2 at Dunbar Avenue and Wilson Street in Dunbar.

Officials say only one student was on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The roadway is currently shut down and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.