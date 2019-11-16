Road closed in Cross Lanes due to structure fire

West Virginia
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – The intersection of Dover Road and Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes has been shut down due to a nearby structure fire.

Emergency dispatch officials say they received a call that a basement in a home had caught fire around 9:35 p.m.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

