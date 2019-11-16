CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – The intersection of Dover Road and Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes has been shut down due to a nearby structure fire.
Emergency dispatch officials say they received a call that a basement in a home had caught fire around 9:35 p.m.
The road will remain closed until further notice.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Road closed in Cross Lanes due to structure fire
- Teens using greenhouse to grow more than just food
- Ohio House OKs bill expanding religious freedom in schools
- BridgeValley CTC plans to relocate Kanawha Valley campus to downtown Charleston
- FCC Chairman in West Virginia to look at broadband and cell problems
- West Virginia library cancels drag queen event after violent threats
- Teens plead not guilty in death of woman at Ohio state park
- First responders practice water rescue skills
- Officials ID one of the victims killed at California school
- Ohio couple allegedly beat, starved 47-pound 11-year-old girl