Road closed in Cross Lanes due to structure fire

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WOWK) – The intersection of Dover Road and Big Tyler Road in Cross Lanes has been shut down due to a nearby structure fire.

Emergency dispatch officials say they received a call that a basement in a home had caught fire around 9:35 p.m.

The road will remain closed until further notice.

