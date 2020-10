The City of Huntington says 8th Avenue will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 between 25th Street and 29th Street.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Huntington says 8th Avenue will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30 between 25th Street and 29th Street.

The city says the Huntington Sanitary Board is closing the roadway to repair two catch basins. The repairs are estimated to take approximately four hours.

