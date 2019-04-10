Road repair updates for District 1

State and local leaders showed up at a highway meeting in Charleston Tuesday morning wanting to know what most of us have been asking for years. What's up with the roads? When will they be fixed?

Well, the state Department of Highways unveiled a 60-page packet of ongoing projects in District One covering Kanawha, Boone, Putnam, Mason and Clay counties. The close to $30 million price tag for ongoing and proposed projects topped the list.

They asked questions, and the state gave them updates.

"We are still going to have all of our regular programs and all the services we put out and our roads to prosperity program," said Jimmy Wriston, West Virginia Deputy Secretary of the Department of Transportation. "We are still committed to every bit of that. we have a lot of work to do we need all the help we can get and we're going to get it done."

One particular project of interest is centered around the heavily congested Jefferson Road area in South Charleston. The state has already purchased existing homes in the area to make way for a new strip mall and tech park access road - for starters.

"There is tenants ready to move there ... have already signed and that project depends on that Jefferson Road to be completed," said Senator Glen Jeffries (D) Putnam, who was very interested in knowing more about the status of the project.

Senator Jeffries told us he is expecting the Jefferson Road project to get final approval from the state, awarding the contract and then moving forward with construction.

We will keep you posted on that and a number of other projects that are part of the Roads to Prosperity plan and governor justice's push to improve secondary roads.