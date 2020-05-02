Road slip causes concern for Kanawha County family

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With each passing car, Rachel Given holds her breath as the unstable ground below Simms Street near St. Albans slips more and more.

“You can’t really see over here but our hillside on the other side of the driveway is given out our car can’t get in and out so if there’s an emergency…my baby…sorry,” says Rachel Given.

Given says a few months ago state road workers started carving outside of the road for school busses and emergency vehicles to get through.

“In return, it made the road start slipping all the way up and down through here and unfortunately our property happened to be one of the slips,” she adds.

Given tells me she, her fiance and new baby have only lived in their home for less than 2 years, they began documenting the damage when the ground started moving, making numerous calls to the state and eventually 9-1-1 one day. Now their driveway is destroyed.

“You see there where it’s sticking up like a triangle your car just nose dives into it,” she tells 13 News.

The slip has caused three breaks to their water meter in a month which brings West Virginia American Water to her property. Given says she is fearful for her family’s safety, but also their finances.

“It’s a big big big financial burder thousands and thousands of dollars and we can’t even spend it to fix it until that’s fixed so,” she says.

While on the property you can hear trees snap and feel the earth move. with no answers from the state and rain in the forcast rachael is fearful what this weekend will bring.

We reached out to the West Virginia Division of Highways and received this statement from director of communications, Brent Walker: