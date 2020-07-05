Update: Person dies after being struck by vehicle on 4th of July

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Haley Kosik, 13 News

UPDATE: 7/4/2020 @ 10:55 p.m. – A person has died after being struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County.

The incident took place just before 10 p.m. on Sissonville Drive at Chandler Drive.

No other details are being released at this time but detectives are at the scene investigating.

Sissonville Drive will continue to be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A busy Kanawha County roadway is shut down Saturday night after a pedestrian was reportedly struck.

According to dispatchers, Sissonville Drive is closed at Chandler Drive after a report of a pedestrian struck.

There is no word on injuries, but the roadway is closed due to an investigation.

Charleston Police, among others are responding to the scene.

We will have more information on this developing story as soon as new details emerge.

