WALTON, WV (WOWK) — One person has died and one person has been flown to the hospital following an accident in the community of Walton.

Roane County Dispatchers say that one person was riding an ATV and the other a dirt bike when it is believed they collided.

The accident happened around 5 p.m. on Ambler Ridge Road.

As of 8 p.m. emergency crews were still on the scene.