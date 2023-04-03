REEDY, WV (WOWK) — Roane County 911 says a tree fell on an occupied car and some powerlines in Reedy, West Virginia, on Monday morning.

According to dispatchers, someone told 911 that a tree fell and hit someone in a car around 11:39 a.m. Dispatchers confirm one person was taken to Roane General Hospital.

Dispatchers do not know the severity of the person’s injuries at this time.

Dispatchers say the tree temporarily blocked the roadway in the area of State Route 14 and Stutlers Run Road. Crews cut that tree out and reopened the roadway, according to dispatchers.