ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Roane County.

Officials with WV 511 say the crash happened on US 119 around the 8400 block of Charleston Road in Roane County. Crews on scene say a passenger vehicle and a box truck collided.

Two people in the passenger vehicle were taken to the hospital, but their injuries are unknown at this time. The driver of the box truck was not injured, officials say.

According to crews on scene, hazmat crews were called to clean up some diesel fuel from the box truck.

The Newton and Spencer volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.