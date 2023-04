SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — History Channel’s “American Pickers” stopped by Spencer, West Virginia, in Roane County.

According to the city of Spencer’s Facebook page, they said the show visited to, “check out some local spots.”

They said they were a “great crew.”

According to IMDb, “American Pickers” follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they go across the U.S. to find items that may be worth something. As of 2020, Fritz left the show due to health problems.