SPENCER, WV (WOWK) — An explosion caused by a CO2 cartridge in Spencer sent one person to the hospital, deputies say.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office, this happened on Steel Hollow Road in Spencer.

Deputies say the scene is cleared.

How big the cartridge was is not known at this time. The extent of the patient’s injuries is also not available at this time.

The Spencer Police Department, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office and Roane County EMS were all on the scene.