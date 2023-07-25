UPDATE (7 p.m. July 24, 2023) – Crews from three counties have extinguished a fire at Harris Oil Company in Spencer, West Virginia.

According to Roane County 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 5:15 regarding the fire. Dispatchers say the fire started when a vehicle caught fire and the blaze spread to the facilities buildings. There is no word on what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Dispatchers say no one was injured in the fire. They also say crews on scene said the roof of one of the buildings collapsed.

Crews from Roane, Jackson and Calhoun counties responded, according to dispatchers. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection are on their way to the scene, dispatchers say.

SPENCER, WV (WOWK)—Crews are on the scene of a fire at Harris Oil Company in Spencer, West Virginia.

Roane County dispatchers say a county-wide page was sent to Roane, Jackson and Calhoun Counties, and they expect many more crews to respond to the scene on the 300 block of Oak Dr.

The DEP and State Fire Marshal have also been notified, according to dispatchers.

No injuries have yet been reported.