ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Information is wanted by the Roane County Sheriff’s Department after a local church was vandalized.

Deputies say the Mt. Zion Community Church was found vandalized on Thursday.

Information wanted after Roane County church vandalized (Photo Courtesy: Roane County Sheriff’s Department)

They say there is no information on a motive or any suspects, but DNA and fingerprints were taken from the scene.

If you have any information, the Roane County Sheriff’s Department is urging you to call their office at 304-927-2540.