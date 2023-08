ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the back in Roane County Thursday morning, dispatchers tell 13 News.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 11:37 a.m.

They say it happened on Hartley Hollow Road near the Jackson-Roane County line.

The identity and condition of the victim is unknown at this time. The name is also not being released.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.